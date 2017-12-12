Deputies: Piedmont woman came home to find door kicked in, Christmas presents & $14K worth of jewelry stolen

Anderson County deputies said they are investigating after a woman said someone broke into her home and stole nearly $15,000 worth of Christmas presents and jewelry.

The burglary happened on December 6 on Cason Drive in Piedmont.

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, told deputies she left her home for about an hour and returned around 2:15 p.m. to find her front door had been busted in.

Deputies said they saw a foot imprint on the door when they arrived. The door had been kicked in and the locks were damaged.

The victim told deputies Christmas gifts had been stolen from under her tree, including $600 in clothes and $1,000 in jewelry. The thieves also made off with a wooden jewelry box from her bedroom, which contained $13,000 worth of jewelry. The stolen jewelry included rings, wedding bands, and necklaces.

Deputies are investigating the burglary did not identify any suspects in the incident report.

