Burglar convicted of murdering Westminster man in his own bedroom

A burglar who killed an Upstate man in his own home has been sentenced to more than four decades in prison.

R.L. Webb was arrested in September 2016 after 50-year-old Steven Gregory Brock was found dead in his Westminster home from a gunshot wound to the head.

Webb shot Brock to death after making forced entry to the home. A female acquaintance of the victim was inside and was able to flee in Webb's car, although he continued to fire at her.

Deputies later found Webb in Lavonia, Georgia, where he had checked into a Super 8 motel.

Webb was charged with murder.

Jury selection began in his trial on Monday. The prosecution and defense gave their opening arguments on Monday and the prosecution began calling witnesses to lay out its case against Webb.

During the prosecution’s opening statement, FOX Carolina’s crew in the courtroom said Webb turned to a member of his legal team and said, “that’s a lie.”

Webb was convicted of murder and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 45 years on each charge, to be served concurrently.

