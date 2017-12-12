Westminster murder suspect heard saying 'that's a lie' during prosecution's opening statement

During the prosecution’s opening statement for a man accused of murder in Oconee County, the suspect turned to a member of his legal team and said the prosecuting attorney was lying.

R.L. Webb was arrested in September 2016 after 50-year-old Steven Gregory Brock was found dead in his Westminster home from a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies later found Webb in Lavonia, Georgia, where he had checked into a Super 8 motel.

Webb was charged with murder.

Jury selection began in his trial on Monday. The prosecution and defense gave their opening arguments on Monday and the prosecution began calling witnesses to lay out its case against Webb.

During the prosecution’s opening statement, FOX Carolina’s crew in the courtroom said Webb turned and told the person next to him, “that’s a lie.”

PREVIOUSLY: Westminster murder suspect arrested in Georgia

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.