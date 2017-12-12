Greer police need gift donations to meet goal for 'Greer Cops for Tots' program

The Greer Police Department said it is close to reaching its fundraising goal for the 29th annual Cops for Tots program and said people can still help them reach it before the toy giveaway.

During the Cops for Tots event, police said they will provide Christmas gifts to 250 children in the community.

The toy giveaway will be held Saturday at the Cannon Centre located at 204 Cannon Street.

Greer said Tuesday that the community still has the opportunity to help by providing monetary donations and/or new unwrapped presents that can be dropped off at the Greer Police Department by Friday.

Monetary donations are tax deductible and checks should be made out to the “Greer Cops for Tots” program.

“The Cops for Tots program is a relationship building event that helps support children in our community who otherwise may not receive any gifts on Christmas Day,” Lieutenant Patrick Fortenberry said in a news release. “The Greer community partners with us each year to ensure the success of this program."

