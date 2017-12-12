Deputies arrest 5 after Spartanburg Co. armed robbery conspiracy turns violent

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said five people are facing charges in connection with a shooting in November.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Orchard Street on Nov. 28 around 5:15 a.m. for a shooting. Deputies said a group conspired to rob several individuals at the home and one resident was shot during the incident.

He was transported to the hospital where he remained on Tuesday in unknown condition.

After an extensive investigation, deputies said the following suspects were charged in connection with a conspiracy to commit burglary and armed robbery:

Jessica Marie Moore, age 27 of Arcadia

Cecil Barry Van Warren Jr., age 30 of Inman

Ricky Darrell Holt, age 37 of Inman

Jennifer Michelle Long, age 36 of Chesnee

Christopher Randall Maddox, age 29 of Converse

All five suspects are charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Deputies said Maddox was identified as the gunman in the case and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. In an unrelated narcotics investigation, Maddox was also charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute heroin with half mile of a school

Possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a weapon with an altered serial number

Possession of a stolen weapon

Moore had active warrants for failure to appear for shoplifting and public disorderly conduct. According to the incident report, a search warrant was issued for a residence of Holt on Rainbow Lake Road in connection with the investigation on Dec. 5.

Warren and Long have been released on bond from the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The remaining suspects are still in the jail.

