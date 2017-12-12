Deputies: Couple boarded school bus to encourage teen assault, said they would 'set it up differently' next time

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects after a victim was assaulted on a school bus on Friday.

Deputies said 17-year-old Ambrosia Collins was involved in a verbal altercation with a victim on a Spartanburg District 3 school bus. According to the incident report, during the incident Collins called her mother.

When the bus stopped on Burns Road, a vehicle was close behind it. Deputies said when the bus driver tried to wave the car around the bus, 32-year-old Jamarial Crawford and 38-year-old Sara Crawford got out and came up to the bus door.

According to the incident report, Sara Crawford told her daughter to 'go get her' regarding the altercation with the victim, and Jamarial Crawford said to hit her in the "g****** mouth."

Deputies said Collins then jumped on the victim and the Crawfords boarded the school bus.

Sara Collins appeared to try to push her daughter on the victim but then tried to pull her away during the assault, the incident report states.

The teen's stepfather, Jamarial Crawford, commented when they were exiting the bus that "they would set it up differently next time," deputies said.

The victim indicated she was OK after the assault. Several elementary school students witnessed the incident.

Collins was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Jamarial and Sara Crawford were each charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and disturbing schools.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 3 issued the following statement on the incident:

On December 8, 2017 around 7:15 am, two adults unlawfully entered a Spartanburg School District Three School Bus during a normal stop on Burns Road. District Three always puts the safety of our students at the forefront. Therefore, Spartanburg School District Three is working collaboratively with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department for a complete investigation of the incident. We will make no further comments on the issue as it is under investigation.

