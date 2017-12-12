FRIGID morning ahead but a warm-up is not far away

Cool afternoons and generally cold nights continue before rain moves back in Sunday.

This morning will be COLD with temperature in the upper teens to mid/upper 20s, with wind chill readings much lower…reaching to near or below zero in some high elevation mountainous areas.

With full sunshine today, temperature will rebound but only into the 40s across the area with a southwest breeze developing.

ANOTHER wind advisory is in place for western NC areas (excluding Henderson, Rutherford, and McDowell Counties) starting at 7 PM tonight through 7 AM Thursday where gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

Thursday and Friday sees another front pass through but with limited moisture, so just a few passing clouds are expected.

The weekend starts dry and pleasant on Saturday, but clouds and rain move in after lunch Sunday and could linger into early Monday.

After that, temperature actually stays above average in the low 60s through Tuesday with dry conditions returning.

