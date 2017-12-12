Today stays cold, but a warm up is on the way

With full sunshine and a breeze today, highs stay cooler than usual for this time of year. Expect the 40s across the area with a southwest breeze developing.

A wind advisory is in place for western NC areas (excluding Polk, Henderson, Rutherford, and McDowell Counties) starting at 7 PM tonight through 7 AM Thursday where gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

The clear sky continues overnight, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Viewing conditions should be good for the meteor shower, get more on that event HERE.

Thursday and Friday, another front passes through but with limited moisture, so just a few passing clouds are expected with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The weekend starts dry and pleasant on Saturday, but clouds and rain move in after lunch Sunday and could linger into early Monday.

After that, temperatures stay above average in the low 60s through Tuesday with dry conditions returning.

