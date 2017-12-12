Coroner identifies man killed in Newberry Co. crash

The Newberry County Coroner's Office identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

Troopers said the driver of a 2001 Ford pickup truck ran off the left side of U.S. 176 before striking a ditch, a culvert, a tree and then overturning.

The driver was entrapped in the truck and succumbed to injuries at the scene. The coroner identified him as 58-year-old Phillip Ryan Jeter of Whitmire.

Jeter suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

