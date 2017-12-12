Deputies: NC felon arrested with 67 jars of marijuana, 22 quarts - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: NC felon arrested with 67 jars of marijuana, 22 quarts of moonshine

MICAVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges after he was busted with a large amount of marijuana and moonshine.

Deputies and the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission were called to investigate a complaint of illegal trapping at a home in the Micaville area on Dec. 1.

During the investigation, deputies said they discovered 67 quart and pint-size jars of marijuana, 22 quarts of moonshine, a moonshine still and 9 firearms.

Gary Allan Hoover, 56, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession and sale of non-taxed alcoholic beverage, manufacturing liquor with no permit and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was booked into the Yancey County Detention Center on a $45,000 bond.

