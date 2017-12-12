Some Pinnacle Mountain wildfire firefighters still waiting for overtime to be paid from 2016

It's been over a year since the Pinnacle Mountain wildfire burned more than 10,000 acres of land in the Upstate. But some of those who spent lots of time battling the fire on the front lines and behind the scene are still waiting to be reimbursed for their long work weeks.

One of the agencies that stepped in to help was the Simpsonville Fire Department. Assistant Chief Harold Nichols said that the city of Simpsonville paid overtime to the 30 some firefighters who helped from their department, but now the city is waiting to be reimbursed.

Nichols said, "The sooner the better because it could eat into our finances as far as salary and overtime goes."

The South Carolina Forestry Commission was one of the agencies who had workers at the fire. Doug Wood works for the commission and said, while the fire cost nearly $5 million, there is reimbursement money coming from FEMA.

"The size and scope of Pinnacle Mountain Fire enabled us to apply for a FEMA grant to help defray the massive cost of fighting the fire. Fortunately that grant will pay for 75% of the cost that the Forestry Commission incurred, and for the other agencies that applied for the same reimbursement," said Wood.

But it's taking some time. Wood said he and many of his colleagues at the Forestry Commission are still waiting for that overtime money to be paid.

As you might imagine we're asked all the time by our employees when this reimbursement from FEMA will be processed," Wood said. "I myself am one of the people waiting to be paid, as are many others in the agency. I believe we had 175 individuals work on the fire. The unfortunate answer is we simply don't know because it's just in FEMA's hands at this point."

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is handling the claims submitted to FEMA. A spokesman for the agency said most everyone involved has turned in the necessary documents.

Now they're just waiting for FEMA to pay out the money. It could take even longer right now though because of all the recent natural disasters FEMA has had to deal with.

