District: High schooler charged after Snapchat post reveals BB gun on campus

The Greenwood 50 school district said a high school student is charged after a BB gun was carried on campus.

A district spokesperson said administrators received a report on Tuesday that a Greenwood High School student had posted an image to Snapchat with a BB gun on campus.

The post was allegedly made on Dec. 8.

After an investigation, the district said they determined the student had carried a BB gun to school.

The student, who has not been identified, was charged by law enforcement officials and is facing disciplinary action.

“We take all of these matters seriously,” Community Services Coordinator Johnathan L. Graves stated. “We will always remain proactive in dealing with these types of incidents. We appreciate the thorough investigation conducted by school administration and local law enforcement in dealing with this situation. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Couple boarded school bus to encourage teen assault, said they would 'set it up differently' next time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.