Man in wig claiming to have bombs robbed Buncombe Co. banks

A man who robbed multiple banks while wearing a wig has been sentenced to prison time.

On Jan. 3, 38-year-old John Kershaw Barrette entered the Asheville Savings Bank on Patton Avenue wearing a faded red wig. Barrette waited in line with a cell phone up to his ear.

When he got to the teller counter, Barrette put a large envelope on the counter and handed the teller a note indicating a bomb was inside the envelope. He said he could remotely detonated the device with his phone.

After stealing $3,250 in cash and instructing the teller to wait eight minutes before calling police, Barrette fled.

Approximately two hours later, he entered the PNC Bank on Smokey Park Highway wearing the same wig, with another envelope purportedly containing a bomb.

He fled with $3,180 in cash but was apprehended a short time later.

Investigators determined both alleged bombs were sham devices.

Barrette, who pleaded guilty to bank robbery in April 2017, was sentenced to 96 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

MORE NEWS: District: High schooler charged after Snapchat post reveals BB gun on campus

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.