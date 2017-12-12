New arts, STEM-themed magnet schools coming to Pickens County

On Tuesday the board of trustees for the School District of Pickens County approved plans for two new theme-based magnet schools.

The district said announced Central Elementary will be converted into "Central Academy of the Arts" beginning in the 2018-2019 school year. The arts-themed school is expected to have specialized classes in visual art, music, dance, medial, technology and physical education.

Students in third through fifth grade will have the opportunity to choose a "major" to specialize in, such as band, sketching, pottery, broadcasting, digital design, tap dance, drum fit and more.

The trustees also approved McKissick Elementary School being transformed into the "McKissick Academy of Science and Technology." The school, which will be heavily focused on STEM studies, will be led by principal Heather Touchberry. Touchberry is currently the assistant principal at Six Mile Elementary.

The curriculum at McKissick Academy is expected to be developed around biomedical science, computer science and engineering design. It will continue the school's Montessori program, which will be expanded to include students pre-kindergarten through third grade.

More information about the school's programs is expected to be released in early 2018.

The schools are making the change with help from the Breakthrough in School Choice Initiative.

