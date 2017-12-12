Anderson County deputy involved in single-vehicle crash - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson County deputy involved in single-vehicle crash

Anderson County deputy-involved crash (Dec. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina) Anderson County deputy-involved crash (Dec. 12, 2017/FOX Carolina)
PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy was involved in a collision on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash on SC-153 near I-85 just before 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the patrol car was the only vehicle involved in the incident and there were no injuries.

