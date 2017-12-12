Detour Tuesday night on I-385 S for setting of bridge girders

Starting Tuesday night at 10, I-385 Southbound will be closed at the I-85 interchange for the setting of bridge girders on the new I-385 bridge over I-85.

Traffic will be detoured to I-85 Southbound and turned around at Laurens Road, officials say. Traffic will then proceed on I-85 Northbound to the ramp which returns drivers to I-395 Southbound.

Drivers should take caution in this area.

For more information on the detour, visit the Gateway Project Facebook.

RELATED COVERAGE: Attention motorists: New traffic shift along 385 NB

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.