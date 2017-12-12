Redemption Church Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter give sit-down interview about leaving Greenville

Pastors Ron and Hope Carpenter talk about Redemption and their next move to California. (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 12, 2017)

As the Carpenters look and laugh at pictures on the wall of Redemption Church in Greenville, the memories make it even more difficult to say goodbye.

"We had a lot of zeal. We were very young- 22 years old we started this church," Pastor Ron Carpenter said.

He is senior pastor and co-founder of Redemption.

"This is all we've known so, it is a huge step of faith," he said.

Now, the Carpenters say after some convincing and a lot of prayers, he and his wife Pastor Hope Carpenter, also co-founder of the church, are leaving Greenville for San Jose, CA.

"I said we're not going to California, we're South Carolinians," Pastor Hope Carpenter said. "But, I just began to think, you know- wow, what could we take to Northern California? We could take Jesus, we could take the good news of the gospel."

They say they're not leaving under bad circumstances, but are headed to a new assignment.

"We're literally walking away form a ministry after the best statistical year we have ever had in history," Pastor Ron Carpenter said.

They're leaving the church to Pastor John Gray. He's a pastor with Joel Osteen's ministry and has a reality TV show on the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) about the ministry and his family.

"John Gray is a good man. We know him personally," Pastor Hope Carpenter said."My hope for him and what we're leaving him is a healthy body of believers who love Jesus."

The Carpenters say they're proud of the work they've done in Greenville. They were also asked if there were any regrets.

"Anytime you ever feel like you let anybody down, of course that just makes you feel awful- especially when you claim to be their leader," Pastor Ron Carpenter said."Anything we've ever done- our failures we've had, disappointed anybody, of course we wish we could have a little do over. But, we hope when people look back on our time here, we hope we did more right than we did wrong."

