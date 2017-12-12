Former President Trump campaign manager hosts book signing in Greenville

A former President Donald Trump campaign manager held a book signing in the Upstate on Tuesday to discuss his new book about Trump.

President Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski discussed his new book "Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency" at the Global Business Park in Greenville. Both he and deputy campaign manager David N. Bossie held a Q&A with about 150 Upstate residents during the book signing.

The event was hosted by the Freedom Action Network of South Carolina (FAN of SC) and the Greenville TEA Party.

"Corey is a long-time pal and led one of the greatest campaigns in American history," stated FAN of SC President Dave Schwartz. "We're excited both he and David Bossie will give us a live, first-hand account of what really happened behind-the-scenes on that unprecedented campaign."

In addition to talk of what happened behind the scenes during the campaign, the pair also discussed how they believe President Trump is held to a higher standard, and how they believe the news media is spewing lies about him.

Jeff Sessions and former FBI Director James Comey were among the other names mentioned during the event.

The cost to attend was $10, which included a copy of the book and a photo opportunity with the authors.

