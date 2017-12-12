Christmas Presents stolen in Piedmont

A real life Grinch has struck in the Upstate, stealing the presents right out from under a Christmas tree in Piedmont. It happened last week at a home on Cason Road, but the victim refuses to let it shake her faith.

When Toni Hamilton came home from running errands on Wednesday afternoon she didn’t immediately realize her front door had been kicked in. She entered through her side door and noticed the gifts she’d placed beneath her Christmas tree were gone.

After a particularly difficult couple of years for her family, including some illnesses and the death of her mother and mother-in-law, Hamilton wanted to do everything possible to make sure her family would have a merry Christmas. She started shopping in June and placed several items on layaway to be able to budget for everything.

Hamilton told investigators the missing gifts add up to about $1,600 worth of clothes and jewelry. But the thief didn’t just steal presents. A large jewelry box in her bedroom was also ransacked, and she estimates that jewelry to be worth about $13,000. She even lost her wedding ring in the break-in because she’d taken it off after a recent bee sting on her finger.

Shaken but not defeated, Mrs. Hamilton is a woman of faith. Even though she’s devastated after this Grinch tried to steal her Christmas, she says the thief did not succeed because the holiday is not about material things.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified, but the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Deputies found a footprint on the front door and tire tracks that went through the front yard.

To protect against theft during the holiday season, law enforcement agencies say leave your lights on when you’re gone, keep valuables out of sight and don’t openly display your Christmas tree and gifts in a front window. You could even go so far as to wrap empty boxes to serve as decorations under your tree and don’t bring out the real presents until Christmas morning. Also, after Christmas, don’t tip off burglars by piling the empty packaging from your gifts and electronics outside.

