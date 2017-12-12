Troopers: 2 hospitalized following collision involving motorcycle, pedestrian in Anderson Co.

Troopers report two people were sent to the hospital following a collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian in Anderson County Tuesday evening.

Per troopers, a motorcycle was traveling east on SC 86 when the motorcyclist tried to avoid striking a pedestrian who was crossing 86, heading south. The motorcyclist was unable to avoid the pedestrian, troopers say.

Both the motorcyclist and pedestrian were taken to Greenville Hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No charges were filed.

No further details were released.

