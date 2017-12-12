WATCH: Witness captures scene of car fire in Clemson - FOX Carolina 21

WATCH: Witness captures scene of car fire in Clemson

Car fire in Clemson. (Credit: Mike Bowen) Car fire in Clemson. (Credit: Mike Bowen)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A car caught fire in the parking lot near the Chick-fil-a drive-thru in Clemson Tuesday evening.

Witness April Hicks captured the fire on camera as the flames covered the hood and smoke began to fill the air. She said a mother and her three children were in the car but are all safe.

Another witness said his friend grabbed a fire extinguisher from the restaurant and put the fire out.

By time fire officials arrived they said there was no fire, but that the car was still smoking. They said the smoke appeared to be coming from the car's engine.

No further details were released.

