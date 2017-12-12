Dozens arrested in 'Operation Grinch' drug roundup

Carolyn Williard, Charged with: Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II, Distribution of Sch II ½ Mile, Distribution of Meth, Distribution of Meth ½ Mile. (Source: UCSO)

For months, Union County Deputies have been sending a strong message. The busts have been constant, more than 28 arrested on drug charges and the tips just keep coming.

"At least four bags were found on a case that was made Saturday,” said the sheriff. “It was 84 and half grams of meth, which is considered trafficking."

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said this most recent arrest was made when two suspects were found trying to break into a house. He said deputies quickly discovered more than just the meth and the cash.

"When we were able to seize this they also had a stolen vehicle that was stolen out of York County," Taylor said.

The sheriff said he wishes he could say he was surprised, but he said as meth continues to come into the county. The number of property crimes also sees an uptick.

"In this particular roundup we had some larceny charges and we recovered some stolen items," Taylor said.

What he's found through ‘Operation Grinch’ is that it's a lot of stolen handguns that are being recovered during these meth busts.

"Drug dealers usually have guns and a lot of time the guns they have are stolen,” Taylor said. “And we're able to track down who they and who the guns were stolen from."

The sheriff said the numbers say it all, 28 arrested, but together more than 69 separate charges. He said that's why getting meth off the streets needs to be a top priority.

"People say there are no jobs in Union but there's nothing farther from the truth,” Taylor said. “We have jobs, the problem is people can't pass drug tests to keep a job or get a job."

Taylor said this operation couldn't come at a better time. He compared his narcotics team to the Grinch, but instead of taking out presents, they're taking out drug dealers.

"We wanted to be able to be the Grinch that got the candy from the drug dealers and that's why we came up with this name," Taylor said.

The sheriff said they have their eye on 13 more individuals, and he believes they will carry more than 33 charges. He said his narcotics team will be working diligently over the next few days to bring the suspects in.

