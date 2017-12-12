Dozens arrested in 'Operation Grinch' drug roundup

As the Carpenters look and laugh at pictures on the wall of Redemption Church in Greenville, the memories make it even more difficult to say goodbye.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
French baby milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of its products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.More >
The Greenville County Coroner responded to a wreck on North Parker Road Tuesday night.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed a deputy was involved in a collision on Tuesday.More >
Everyone has a story. A reason they are where they're at in life.More >
The sheriff says dozens were arrested on meth charges in Union County's 'Operation Grinch' drug roundup.More >
Greenville police said a man was arrested Saturday after a hidden camera was found in a room he rented to a woman via Airbnb.More >
A woman in Arnold was the victim of what appears to be road rageMore >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >
