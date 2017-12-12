Upstate server gets $500 tip, given by single mother

Everyone has a story. A reason they are where they're at in life.

"I pray every day, I really do. Especially lately, lately I've prayed a lot, just because a lot of stuff has been going on," Bailey Miller said.

Miller works at a new restaurant, Generations Bistro and Bar, in Greer. She works as a bartender and server, meeting plenty of people. She said there are always customers that stick out.

"She began by asking me if I have any kids, and I told her about my son," Miller said.

Miller is a single mom.

"I had told her that I had gotten into a little bit of trouble last year and I was just trying to get myself back together," Miller said.

Miller had this conversation with a customer at the bar. A connection formed single mother to single mother. Before she turned around, Miller said the woman vanished.

"I came out to Bailey crying and in tears and she said 'Just go watch the bar'," Becky Nobark, co-owner of the restaurant said. "She just started crying even more and handed me the clipboard that we use for our checks, and I looked down and saw a note from a lady; and then I see that there's a $500 tip."

The woman had left a $500 tip for Miller following their conversation. A note was left on a napkin.

"My son is four, and I had him when I was 19, going on 20, he is absolutely my life," Miller said. "He just means so much to me so for someone to reach out and to know what I'm going through, and then do that for me and for him, more for him than for me, it means so much," Miller said.

Miller and the staff eventually got ahold of the woman who left the tip. She explained she just felt it was something she should do for Bailey and her son around the holiday time.

"He is a blessing to me, but she is definitely an angel for both of us," Miller said.

