Coroner responds to wreck in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responds to wreck in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on North Parker Road. (12/12/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on North Parker Road. (12/12/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Coroner responded to a wreck on North Parker Road Tuesday night.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on North Parker Road at Poinsett Highway around  9:44 p.m.

A fatality has not been confirmed, the coroner's office said.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene noticed a patient who was taken from the scene via Life Flight helicopter. No word yet on the victim's condition.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Fundraiser held for Asheville firefighter fighting uphill cancer battle

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.