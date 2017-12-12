Coroner responds to wreck in Greenville Co.

Scene of collision on North Parker Road. (12/12/17 FOX Carolina)

The Greenville County Coroner responded to a wreck on North Parker Road Tuesday night.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on North Parker Road at Poinsett Highway around 9:44 p.m.

A fatality has not been confirmed, the coroner's office said.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene noticed a patient who was taken from the scene via Life Flight helicopter. No word yet on the victim's condition.

