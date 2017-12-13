'Nobody saved us': Man describes childhood in abusive 'cult'

Jamey Anderson fled Word of Faith Fellowship church when he was 18, but he's not free. More than a decade later, he still struggles to find his footing in a world he doesn't understand, having been raised, as he puts it, in a "cult."

Night terrors jolt him awake and he fears people will think he's delusional if he discusses his experiences in the secretive evangelical sect because the stories seem unbelievable. Worst of all is the suffocating anguish that rushes in when he looks back on what he calls a childhood of beatings and isolation.

Anderson was a toddler when his mother joined Word of Faith. He describes his childhood as nothing short of hell.

RELATED - North Carolina steps in on child abuse cases involving sect

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.