Police: 14-year-old arrested after assault at school - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 14-year-old arrested after assault at school

Posted: Updated:
FOX Carolina FOX Carolina
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a 14-year-old was arrested after an assault at the West Greenville School Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and a 17-year-old got into an argument, which led the younger teen to attack the older teen.

The 14-year-old was arrested police said.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

The names of the children involved were not released due to their ages.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.