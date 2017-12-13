Police: 14-year-old arrested after assault at school

Greenville police said a 14-year-old was arrested after an assault at the West Greenville School Tuesday.

Police said the suspect and a 17-year-old got into an argument, which led the younger teen to attack the older teen.

The 14-year-old was arrested police said.

Police said the victim was not hurt.

The names of the children involved were not released due to their ages.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.