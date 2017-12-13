Police: 14-year-old arrested after assault at school

As the Carpenters look and laugh at pictures on the wall of Redemption Church in Greenville, the memories make it even more difficult to say goodbye.More >
As the Carpenters look and laugh at pictures on the wall of Redemption Church in Greenville, the memories make it even more difficult to say goodbye.More >
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >
The Greenville County Coroner responded to a wreck on North Parker Road Tuesday night.More >
The Greenville County Coroner responded to a wreck on North Parker Road Tuesday night.More >
French baby milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of its products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.More >
French baby milk maker Lactalis has ordered a global recall of millions of its products over fears of salmonella bacteria contamination.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
Redemption Church Senior Pastor Ron Carpenter announced to his congregation Sunday morning that he and his wife Hope will be stepping down from the Greenville campus and moving Redemption to the west coast.More >
The sheriff says dozens were arrested on meth charges in Union County's 'Operation Grinch' drug roundup.More >
The sheriff says dozens were arrested on meth charges in Union County's 'Operation Grinch' drug roundup.More >
Will Willis has been a firefighter for 15 years. He’s worked at the Asheville Fire Department for the last 8 years. His cousin, Josh Jenkins is also on the Asheville Department and the two have always been close.More >
Will Willis has been a firefighter for 15 years. He’s worked at the Asheville Fire Department for the last 8 years. His cousin, Josh Jenkins is also on the Asheville Department and the two have always been close.More >
Everyone has a story. A reason they are where they're at in life.More >
Everyone has a story. A reason they are where they're at in life.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a burned car.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
A Connecticut man who had been arguing with his girlfriend allegedly threw another man off a bridge when he tried to intervene.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >