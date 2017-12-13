Spartanburg police search for man, possibly wearing wig, after bank robbery on East Main Street

Spartanburg police said they are searching for a suspect after a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.

Major Art Littlejohn said the robbery happened around 10:15 a.m. at the United Community Bank on East Main Street.

Police are searching for one suspect, a man who may have been wearing a wig during the robbery.

The man was clad an orange reflective vest, a winter hat, and sunglasses, per surveillance images released by the police department.

This is the second robbery in the city this week.

The Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union on John B. White Sr. Boulevard was robbed on Monday.

The suspect in that case was arrested and is suspected in multiple robberies in the Upstate.

