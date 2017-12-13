Anderson police say missing man found safe

Anderson police said a man who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe.

Police said Keith Brian Toomer, 49, was last seen on December 1. He was leaving North Boulevard in a black 1997 Lexus.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers said Toomer was found safe.

MORE NEWS: January 2018 has TWO supermoons - and one is especially rare

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.