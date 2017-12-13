Anderson police say missing man found safe - FOX Carolina 21

Anderson police say missing man found safe

Posted: Updated:
Keith Toomer (Source: Anderson PD) Keith Toomer (Source: Anderson PD)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson police said a man who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe.

Police said Keith Brian Toomer, 49, was last seen on December 1. He was leaving North Boulevard in a black 1997 Lexus.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers said Toomer was found safe.

MORE NEWS: January 2018 has TWO supermoons - and one is especially rare

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.