After 8 years, rehabbed squirrel hasn't forgotten her rescuer

Bella the gray squirrel got a second chance at life - and she hasn't forgotten the person who made it happen.

Brantley Harrison, a volunteer with Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, took Bella in October 2009. Harrison said they believe Bella, only four weeks old, was injured by an owl before someone found her.

Harrison raised Bella with three other squirrels, which were all released in her yard the following spring.

SLIDESHOW: Rehabilitated squirrel returns to visit rescuer

Bella isn't quite like her other rescues, though.

Harrison said she acts different from the other squirrels and comes up to her when she is outside. Bella even recently let Harrison place hats on her for cute photographs.

Wildlife Rehab of Greenville, a nonprofit organization, is considering printing shirts with a photograph of Bella to raise money for their group.

Vote on your favorite Bella photo here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.