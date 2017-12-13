Wofford head football coach announces retirement in emotional speech

Wofford’s head football coach is throwing in the towel after 30 years.

Mike Ayers completed his 30th season as head coach this year with a record of 200-138-1 and five Southern Conference Championships.

Wofford College’s athletic director made the formal announcement in a 1:30 p.m. news conference Wednesday. Ayers was emotional over the decision and moved to tears several times during the news conference.

"I'm retiring but I'm going to be around," he said. "Man, oh man, what a ride."

Ayers said the decision was influenced by the need to spend more time with his family. He said he hopes whoever is named as his successor is a "Wofford man."

