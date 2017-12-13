The chill sticks around a few more days before warmer and perhaps rainy weather arrives

Warmer weather is in our future, but it won’t all happen at once as the seasonal chill continues the rest of the work week.

Tonight’s lows will be in the middle to upper 20s in the mountains and middle 30s in the mountains as winds stay strong in the high elevations making wind chills near 10 degrees.

The Upstate won’t experience as bad of a night with lows in the middle 30s accompanied by calmer wind. The sun will stay out Thursday through Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 50s in the Upstate and middle 40s to near 50 in the mountains.

A disturbance from the southwest will bring scattered rain showers to the area on Sunday, which could linger into Monday and Tuesday of next. As of now, there is no threat of any freezing precipitation with this system, but we’ll let you know if that changes.

Temperature-wise, next week should also bring warmer weather with highs in the lower 60s in the Upstate, but then will cool back down to the 50s by midweek.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.