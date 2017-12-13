Nice stretch of days ahead before late weekend rain

The chill sticks around a few more days, but a few days bring warmer conditions during the afternoon.

Clear and chilly this morning with some windy conditions in higher elevations of western NC as a wind advisory continues until 7 AM.

Later today, highs reach the upper 40s to mid and upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky and a calmer wind.

Friday will be a bit cooler than today with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

The weekend starts dry on Saturday with sunny and pleasant weather expected, but some scattered showers move in late Sunday.

Some of those showers stick around into Monday, but mild and mostly dry weather returns through Wednesday.

