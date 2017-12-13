For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week i chose a dog who needs a new home for the holidays. I'm joined by Paula Church with Greenville County Animal Care with a sweet senior dog today! Lucky is 14 year old Border Collie/

Lucky 's owner passed away and there was no one to care for him. We welcomed him at Animal Care and are now

Looking for a great home for him. He will be a wonderful pet for the "Lucky" person that adopts him. If you are interested in adopting him be sure to contact Greenville County Animal Care at 328 Furman Hall Rd. in Greenville.