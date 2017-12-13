New technology being used to screen students' eyes in the Upstate

Students in one Upstate school district are getting their vision checked with some new technology. It makes the process quick, and can help catch problems before they get worse. And it doesn't cost the schools or students a dime, thanks to the equipment from the Lions Club, and their non-profit, SC Lions Vision Services.

The screenings are being done in Spartanburg District One. On Wednesday, the screenings were held at Campobello-Gramling Elementary School. The camera being used is fairly new, and replaces the manual screenings that were once done, according to District spokeswoman Sandra Williams.

"It's not the manual way we used to do it, but they've got this really neat device that is very simple," Williams said. "We can get the students in and out very quickly. It takes about 30 seconds to screen a child so we're able to screen our children more efficiently and effectively."

The parents are given a heads up by the school nurse if the results come back and show more testing needs to be done. Holly Kelley is the nurse at Campobello-Gramling Elementary.

"The children just stand in front of the screeners and they just look at the device and it takes what I will call a picture of their eye," Kelley said. "They get a pass or fail and will be referred to a local doctor if they fail the screening."

While this is not something new that the Lions Club does, the technology allows them to screen more students in less time. AS part of the Lions Vision Services, they say more than 20,000 kids per year get vision screenings in South Carolina through the Lions Club program.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.