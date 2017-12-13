Silver Alert cancelled after missing Asheville woman found safe

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 31-year-old woman in Asheville.

Officers said 31-year-old Linda Clawson was last seen on Tuesday in the Kenilworth area. She was without medications currently prescribed for several medical disorders.

Just after 4:30 p.m., police said Clawson was located safely.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.