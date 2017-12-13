Warrants: Upstate man charged after dog found starving, left for dead

Officers said the dog was found in incredibly poor condition. (Source: Spartanburg Co. Environmental Enforcement)

An Upstate man is facing charges after Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers made a gruesome discovering last month.

On Nov. 6, officers said they responded to an animal abandonment and cruelty complaint on Robinson Dairy Road. There, officers found a small brown and white American bulldog mix in "incredibly poor condition."

Officers said they weren't sure if the dog was alive or not when they first approached it. The dog was lying curled up "with all its ribs and hip bones showing," the report states.

The dog was transported to Greenville County Animal Care, where he was given a body condition score of 1.

Officers said they identified 40-year-old Eusebio Nieves Jr. as the last person to own the dog. According to the incident had custody of the dog for several months but had moved out of the property.

He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with ill treatment of animals and abandonment of animals. He has since been released on bond from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

The dog, now named Everette, has made an amazing recovery. Greenville County Animal Care said he couldn't even lift his head when he arrived and they didn't think he would make it through the night.

He has shown great progress though on the road to recovery, gaining weight every day. The shelter said he is still available for adoption.

To inquire about adoption or make a donation to help, visit the Greenville County Animal Care website.

