Troopers: Driver charged with DUI, 2 students taken to hospital after school bus hit leaving elementary school

The Greenville County School District said 38 students were on board a school bus on Wednesday when it was struck by another vehicle.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the bus was leaving Rudolph Gordon Elementary when it was side-swiped by a truck at the intersection of Scuffletown Road and East Georgia Road.

Brotherton said no serious injuries were reported, but two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another bus picked up the remaining students.

Parents of all students on board have been contacted about the incident.

Officials with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus has been charged with DUI.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Man who created GoFundMe for bullied student asks donors for input

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.