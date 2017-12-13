Troopers: Driver charged with DUI, 2 students taken to hospital after school bus hit leaving elementary school

The Greenville County School District said 38 students were on board a school bus on Wednesday when it was struck by another vehicle.

District spokesperson Beth Brotherton said the bus was leaving Rudolph Gordon Elementary when it was side-swiped by a truck at the intersection of Scuffletown Road and East Georgia Road.

Brotherton said no serious injuries were reported, but two students were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Another bus picked up the remaining students.

Parents of all students on board have been contacted about the incident.

Officials with the SC Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle that hit the school bus has been charged with DUI. He was identified as 60-year-old Derek Allen Aldridge of Piedmont.

Trooper say the bus was traveling north on Scuffletown as Aldridge traveled south on E. Georgia Road. Aldridge then struck the bus on the left rear side with his pickup truck, said troopers, and then traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch and fence.

The school bus driver and Aldridge were not injured in the crash. Troopers said 32 students were on board the bus during the incident, and two students, an 11-year-old and 9-year-old, were transported to Greenville Hospital.

According to the Greenville County Detention Center website, Aldridge was released on a $992 personal recognizance bond Thursday morning.

