Motion filed to dismiss Greenville County, administrator from sexual harassment lawsuit

A motion filed on Wednesday seeks to have allegations against Greenville County and county administrator Joseph Kernell dismissed in connection with the lawsuit filed against Sheriff Will Lewis.

In a lawsuit filed in October, Savanah Nabors, a former employee of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, claims she was sexually harassed and later assaulted by Lewis while working for the agency.

Lewis has responded to the claims saying he had a consensual encounter, but denying any criminal allegations.

Kernell and the county of Greenville are also named in the lawsuit, but the new motion seeks to get them dismissed as defendants.

According to the motion, Greenville County doesn't have authority over Lewis or the Sheriff's Office.

"A primary flaw in [Nabor's] complaint is her creation of a fictional governmental structure that does not exist," the court document states.

It goes on to state that "the county government is not responsible for the alleged misbehavior of an elected official who is not subject to the control of the county. This describes the relationship between Greenville County and Lewis."

It also states that Nabors was not an employee of the Greenville County government nor Kernell so they had no obligation to protect her from her employer.

"Even if they had some knowledge that Lewis might act inappropriately, they could not direct his actions to prevent him from taking actions," the document states. "They had no duty to her or obligation to her to protect her from her employer, a person outside of their control. They had no obligation to create or maintain policies or systems intended to protect her. There is no duty on Kernell to control the behavior or to provide protection of adult persons absent some special relationship, which has not been alleged."

Below is the full motion filed on Wednesday:

