Police: Man dead after police pursuit, fatal crash in stolen church van

Police said a man is dead following a police pursuit and crash in Marion last month.

Chief Allen Lawrence with the Marion Police Department told FOX Carolina that officers had been searching for a Chevrolet church van that had been reported stolen from Iglesia Bautista Monte Sinai on Stroud Street around noon on November 26.

Lawrence said police located the stolen van traveling along Sugar Hill Road a few minutes later and when an officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and continued on, merging onto I-40 WB.

According to Lawrence, the officer pursued the van for several miles along I-40 WB. After reaching Parker Padgett exit 75, the driver exited I-40 and turned right onto Greenlee road, said police. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a short time and then discovered that it had crashed and overturned.

Lawrence said a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the stolen van had not been wearing a seat belt and had died as a result of the crash.

The driver was identified as Timothy Joe Millington of Swannanoa, NC.

Police said Millington was found to be in possession of a set of vehicle keys that belonged to another vehicle reported stolen out of Swannanoa on November 25. It was located abandoned near where the church van was stolen by Millington on November 26, said police.

Police said he also was in possession of a small amount of illegal narcotics and paraphernalia for using those narcotics.

NC Highway Patrol assisted with investigating the crash.

