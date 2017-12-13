BBB administrators issue Fingerling scam warning

With wish lists in their hands and panic in their hearts, shoppers are looking for the perfect gifts for their children.

"The kids literally look forward to Christmas all year long," Jayme Donnelly said.

She is searching for the two hottest Christmas toys this year, which are Fingerlings and LOL Dolls.

"We're looking for the LOL Dolls - specifically the glitter series," Donnelly said. "I thought I had a jump on my shopping. I started before December even, and they were already sold out."

Fingerlings are interactive toys that slip on a finger. The baby monkey is one of the figures in the series.

"Actually, the only place I ever saw them was here.I went to the Brevard store and they had them and I had my daughter with me, so I didn't buy them at the time, so that's why I came here," Donnelly said.

Store managers say Fingerlings don't stay on the shelves long.

"Everywhere is out," Caroline Robertson said.

She's the manager at O.P. Taylor's in Greenville. Shoppers are still looking for other popular toys too, like Lego, dolls, and trendy gifts.

"We've bee selling a lot of the squishies, slime, we have an FX Laser Tag that's really cool," Robertson said.

However, for those who are desperately trying to find Fingerlings, administrators with the Better Business Bureau say be careful. In the past two months, the BBB Scam Tracker has received 20 reports of Fingerling fraud.

Customers go online to buy what they think is a Fingerling, but don't get a real one, or in some cases nothing at all.

Shoppers say despite the stress of it all, the most important gift is love and gratefulness.

"This is fun and the enjoyment of helping people," Robertson said. "It makes my heart happy."

