Upstate teen gets ulcer from too many pain relievers

An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.

Summer Heidelberger, 17, said she's cheered for the majority of her life and usually takes pain relief medication if she's feeling sore. It's that same medication that doctors said created an ulcer.

"It's very common in the United State. I always tell my patients if Motrin were discovered today, and was just released, it would never be over the counter," Dr. Brancati said over at Emergency MD. "Motrin is a fantastic medication, we use it all of the time."

He said too much anything is never good.

"My coach will carry a bottle of Ibuprofen because of how much cheerleaders ask, oh I got a headache, can I have some medicine?" Heidelberger said.

Dr. Brancati said pain relievers are not meant to be taken long term or frequently.

"It can break down the lining of your stomach - acid can get in there and cause ulcers," Brancati explained.

This Upstate teen had a narrowing in her throat and an ulcer right in her esophagus, even drinking water would cause pain.

"When you take Motrin, your protective barriers are weakened, acid production goes up," Dr. Brancati said.

An ulcer is the breakdown of the lining in your stomach. This teen realizes she normally takes these pills with food, like the bottle recommends.

This doctor says that isn't the main issue.

"Just because you took it with food, doesn't mean it's going to protect you. Food sits in your stomach for just a couple of hours, but Motrin and these medications last 8 hours, so you'll see the problems over those 8 hours while your stomach is already empty," Dr. Brancati said.

Back to cheering again, this Upstate teen says athlete or not, she wants people to be aware of what too many of these pills can do.

"We have a number of treatments for it, but one of the best options is avoidance," Dr. Brancati said.

