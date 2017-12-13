Greenville Co kindergartner gives back to classmates and kids in need

Like any 6-year-old, Elisa Kate is excited for Christmas, but this year it's not the presents under her tree she's excited for this year.

It’s the presents she's able to put under other children’s trees. Buena Vista Elementary has a program called, “Kids Helping Kids." Where children adopt a fellow classmates and provide money to purchase items on their wish list.

"She wanted to come up with a way to raise some money,” said her mother, Lauren Stroup. “We thought that this was kind of a learning opportunity instead of us just giving her the money to donate."

The kindergartner became an entrepreneur. She began painting nativity scenes and collecting donations in exchange for them, using that money to buy gifts for the 2 families she sponsored. It started slowly, but unexpectedly blossomed.

"100, probably pretty close,” said Elisa Kate.

"Very proud of her,” said her mother. “It's neat to see someone so little have such a big heart. She's always thought of others."

She raised hundreds of dollars in just weeks. Even her principal, Dave Burgess, is a proud owner of one of her masterpieces.

"She wants to figure out how can I make sure that everyone of my fellow students can be taken care of the way that I am,” said Burgess, “It makes your heart cry."

On every nativity painting, Elisa Kate makes sure to spread her message. It's better to give than to receive.

"Thank you for helping me help others,” said Eliza Kate. “Have a Merry Christmas."

