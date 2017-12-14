Gov. McMaster to attend Synnex check presentation event

Synnex said Governor Henry McMaster will attend the company’s Share the Magic to Host Check Presentation ceremony in Greenville on Thursday.

During the check presentation, Synnex said it will award checks to four Upstate children’s charities: A Child's Haven, Clement's Kindness, Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Pendleton Place.

Synnex said the award amounts come from a record-setting fundraising gala which took place in October.

McMaster is expected to attend and take part in a special presentation to Peter Larocque, president of Synnex, who founded the corporation’s Share the Magic initiative in 2011.

