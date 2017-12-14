Rock slide closes lane of Hwy 28 in Graham County - FOX Carolina 21

Rock slide closes lane of Hwy 28 in Graham County


(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ROBBINSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Emergency dispatchers said one lane of Highway 28 was closed in Graham County Thursday morning after a rock slide.

The rock slide occurred just after 6 a.m. in the Rainbow Falls area.

No one was hurt.

Dispatchers did not have a timeline for when the debris would be cleaned up and the lane reopened.

