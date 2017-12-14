Joe Biden stops in Asheville Thursday as part of new book tour

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Asheville Thursday evening to talk about his new memoir.

Biden will speak at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of Biden's book, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

The book went on sale in November.

Tickets range from $59.50 to $125. They can be purchased at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Box Office and via Ticketmaster.

