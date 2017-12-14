Joe Biden stops in Asheville Thursday as part of new book tour - FOX Carolina 21

Joe Biden stops in Asheville Thursday as part of new book tour

Former Vice President Joe Biden (File/FOX Carolina) Former Vice President Joe Biden (File/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Asheville Thursday evening to talk about his new memoir.

Biden will speak at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at 8 p.m., according to a news release.

Everyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of Biden's book, “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

The book went on sale in November.

Tickets range from $59.50 to $125. They can be purchased at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium Box Office and via Ticketmaster.

