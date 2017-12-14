Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery at Stop N Go on Augusta Rd.

Greenville County deputies said they are investigating an armed robbery at the Stop N Go on Augusta Road that occurred Wednesday night.

Deputies said the robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the store located at 6140 Augusta Road.

Deputies said the suspect was a tall, slender man wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt with black sleeves, a gold necklace, and a black and white skull mask covering his face.

The suspect demanded money and made off with cash.

Deputies said they searched the area around the store but could not locate the man.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Investigators request that anyone with information related to this case, to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

