Chesnee Middle School students donate money, supplies to help Spartanburg Humane Society during holidays

Students at Chesnee Middle School donated more than $2,000 and winter weather supplies to the Spartanburg Humane Society on Thursday.

The money and other donated items were collected by students at the school, according to Spartanburg County District 2 spokesman Adrian Acosta.

Angel Cox with the Spartanburg Humane Society visited the school, along with three puppies from the shelter, for a reception.

Cox informed students that the holiday season is often a hard time for Upstate shelters and their animals.

says the Holiday Season can be a tough time for animals in the Upstate.

"Unfortunately, people turn in a lot of animals around Christmas because they don't want them around when company comes," Cox said in a news release. "And many animals that are bought as gifts are brought to us after Christmas."

Cox said donations are also slim at Christmastime because people need a lot more of their resources for gifts and other holiday expenses.

