Road reopens after Charger hits logging truck, cement truck near Clemson

Scene of the crash (FOX Carolina/ December 14, 2017)

Troopers are investigating after a sports car, a logging truck, and a cement truck were involved on US 123 near Clemson Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:45 a.m. troopers said.

Troopers said a Dodge Charger was turning left onto Highway 93 in front of the logging truck.

The log truck struck the Charger, which then struck the cement truck.

The driver of the Charger was taken to the hospital.

Troopers reported that the roadway was blocked as first responders worked to clear the scene. By 12:45 p.m. the road had reopened.

