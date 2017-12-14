Road reopens after Charger hits logging truck, cement truck near Clemson

Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >
