Easley 6-year-old shoots 9-point buck during hunting trip

A six-year-old girl from Easley took home a huge deer during a recent hunting trip, according to her proud father, Zach Phillips.

Phillips said he taught Chloe, his first child, how to hunt at the age of 5, in keeping with the tradition of his father teaching him to hunt at a young age.

While hunting together one morning in Abbeville County, Phillips said Chloe nabbed a big one: a nine-point buck.

Phillips said Chloe spotted the animal from about 80 yards away near a food plot they had set up over the summer on their hunting property.

“She made a perfect shot,” Phillips said. “Everyone is blown away that a girl this young knows how to shoot a gun and was able to nab this deer.”

PHOTOS: Easley girl, 6, bags 9-point buck during October hunting trip

